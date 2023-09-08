The Hawks: the playing roster plus a season 2023-24 fixture guide

The next NBL season is around the corner - and the Illawarra Hawks are pumped.
With the season opener just weeks away expect to find the Hawks begin to appear across broadcast, digital and social media with increasing regularity.
And it's not just the men on the paint who feature but members of the Illawarra community steadfastly connected to basketball.
Young basketballers, steelworkers, university students, Hawks superfans, cafe workers, surfers and players feature in the clip, to show that whether they be hard times or glory years the people of the Illawarra have always been there.
Here's your chance to get to know the Hawks a little better - man-by-man your can check out the Illawarra Hawks' playing roster for the 2023-24 season.
And then underneath you'll find your print out and keep Hawks NBL draw for the 2023-24 campaign.
Get on board, people - you don't want to miss out this season.
It all starts at the WIN Entertainment Centre against none other than the Sydney Kings on September 30.
