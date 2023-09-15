"I've never seen the guy have a bad game."
That was the thoughts of Shellharbour coach Rod Williams talking about his captain, Tommy Markovski after he netted four goals in their grand final qualifier against Fernhill.
"He's been outstanding the whole year," the coach previously told the Mercury.
"He's a born leader. There's not much you can't say about Tommy Markovski that people don't already know. I've never seen the guy have a bad game. He just puts everything out there and you can't buy his experience."
Heading into the grand final against the Foxes, Markovski said he was as motivated as ever to do the double with Shellharbour.
"Credit to Rod [Willams]. He's a good coach, he's an experienced coach who has led teams to finals and has a good record," the captain said.
"He gets the boys ready every week. And we're a good bunch of lads. We don't have a huge squad, we've had players come and go with injuries, going overseas and work commitments.
"It's a credit that the boys who have stepped in have lifted and pushed the other boys. I still enjoy it. When the body says I can't go anymore, that's when I'll stop. But the younger boys push me at training every week, so I'll keep going."
In the first year of the merger between Shell Cove mens and the Shellharbour juniors, Markovski said it would be a massive achievement to pull off the double.
"It would be massive. We've set ourselves a few goals this year and we've ticked off a lot of boxes," he said.
Kickoff for the District League grand final is 3pm, Saturday (September 16) at WIN Stadium.
