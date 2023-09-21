Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Hawks pledge to refuse sports betting sponsorship

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:29am
Illawarra Hawks General Manager Sam Attrill and Liquor & Gaming NSW Policy and Programs Executive Director Natalie Wright. Picture supplied by NSW Office of Responsible Gambling
The Illawarra Hawks has taken a stand for responsible gambling by pledging to decline sports betting sponsorships during the 2023/24 season.

