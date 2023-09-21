Illawarra Hawks pledge to refuse sports betting sponsorship

The Illawarra Hawks has taken a stand for responsible gambling by pledging to decline sports betting sponsorships during the 2023/24 season.
Wollongong's NBL basketball team have committed to Reclaim the Game programme which aims to reduce the number of gambling ads shown to sport fans.
Liquor & Gaming NSW Policy and Programs Executive Director Natalie Wright said the Reclaim the Game partnerships allowed fans to watch the game and barrack for their favourite clubs, with less distraction from sports betting advertising.
"We are pleased to see the collective commitment to Reclaim the Game, which challenges the normalisation of sports betting and advertising in sport," Ms Wright said.
"For all NSW-based NBL teams to take this stand sends a powerful message, especially to younger fans."
"You can watch and enjoy basketball for the action, rather than the odds."
The Illawarra Hawks, Sydney Kings and Sydney Flames have all pledged to decline sports betting sponsorships and help reduce the amount of betting advertising in the NBL and WNBL for the next two seasons.
Illawarra Hawks General Manager Commercial Sam Attrill said the Reclaim the Game partnership will play a meaningful role in educating the community about sports betting and gambling risks.
"We look forward to welcoming our members, fans, and partners to WIN Entertainment Centre this season to enjoy the excitement of Hawks basketball with family and friends without the distraction of betting." Mr Attrill said.
If you or someone you care about needs support or advice, please call GambleAware on 1800 858 858 for free and confidential help and support 24/7.
