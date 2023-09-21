St George Illawarra captain Raecene McGregor re-commits to Red V

Another piece of the puzzle has fallen into the place for Jamie Soward, with Dragons skipper Raecene McGregor extending her time in Wollongong.
A week after fullback Teagan Berry re-committed to the club, St George Illawarra announced on Thursday that McGregor had inked a new NRWL deal that will keep her at the Red V until the end of 2025.
The 26-year-old recently capped her first season back with the Dragons, having previously played for the club in 2018. The skipper was one of the Red V's standout performers in 2023, mustering seven try assists and 2656 kick metres - the best in the competition.
Dragons NRLW head coach Soward said it was "amazing" to see the 2022 Dally M Medallist re-commit with St George Illawarra.
"She believes in our system we have coming through. I know it really excites her, the prospect of where the club is heading now," he said.
"I really love her leadership and her game so I'm looking forward to working with her for another two years."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.