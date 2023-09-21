Illawarra Mercurysport
St George Illawarra captain Raecene McGregor re-commits to Red V

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 21 2023 - 6:50pm
Dragons skipper Raecene McGrego looks to pass the ball against the Cowboys earlier this month. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Another piece of the puzzle has fallen into the place for Jamie Soward, with Dragons skipper Raecene McGregor extending her time in Wollongong.

The news comes a week after fullback Teagan Berry re-signed.
