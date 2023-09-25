Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raymond Allen claims self-defence in murder trial of Sanctuary Point man David McArthur

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 25 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David McArthur (left) was found with a stab wound to his upper body. Raymond Allen (right) is facing a Supreme Court trial over his alleged murder. Pictures from Facebook
David McArthur (left) was found with a stab wound to his upper body. Raymond Allen (right) is facing a Supreme Court trial over his alleged murder. Pictures from Facebook

A man accused of fatally stabbing an ex-army veteran later told his friend how his alleged victim's blood felt "warm" on his hands, a trial has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.