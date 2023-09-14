Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ex-B4L leader Damien Featherstone admits to 2018 conspiracy to shoot ex-bikie Troy Fornaciari

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Featherstone (background) pleaded guilty on September 13 to conspiring to shoot Troy Fornaciari (inset) in 2018. Pictures from Facebook
Damien Featherstone (background) pleaded guilty on September 13 to conspiring to shoot Troy Fornaciari (inset) in 2018. Pictures from Facebook

It took a former Illawarra Brothers 4 Life leader weeks of planning to lure his heavily-tattooed rival into the open and have him gunned down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.