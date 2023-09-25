Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Good News

Packing a box of happiness, Kiama seniors and children donate to rural Australia

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated September 25 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four-year-old Evan Haldane, 11-year-old Savannah Hedstrom, Family OOSH director Sabrina Kelly, Bluehaven clients George Robertson and Jim Spence and 11-year-old Alonna Webb pack bags of donated goods for rural communities. Picture by Robert Peet
Four-year-old Evan Haldane, 11-year-old Savannah Hedstrom, Family OOSH director Sabrina Kelly, Bluehaven clients George Robertson and Jim Spence and 11-year-old Alonna Webb pack bags of donated goods for rural communities. Picture by Robert Peet

Across the country people are feeling the pinch of increasing prices to everyday basics but those in remote Australia are feeling it greater which leaves many without essential toiletry items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.