Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Berkeley man Feras Abdul-Hamid found guilty of 200kmh police pursuit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feras Abdul-Hamid. Picture from Facebook
Feras Abdul-Hamid. Picture from Facebook

A jury has found a Berkeley man guilty of throwing drugs out of a Mercedes-Benz window as he weaved through Sydney streets at speeds of 200kmh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.