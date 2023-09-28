This story contains content that readers may find distressing.
A Helensburgh paedophile has admitted to a raft of sickening crimes dating back to 2013 including filming young girls in his neighbourhood and owning thousands of sickening child abuse material files.
Mark Williscroft's twisted behaviour was discovered by police who raided his home in December 2022 for an unrelated graffiti matter with three USB drives, a laptop, and mobile phone seized.
The bakery delivery driver was re-arrested after the devices revealed more than 100GB of child abuse material, including videos depicting sadism, bestiality and others with infants only a few months old.
Williscroft dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Goulburn jail on Thursday to answer to his charges.
He pleaded guilty to 10 offences, including intentionally recording an intimate image without consent, grooming a child under age 14, and four counts of possessing child abuse material.
Police found 15,000 images and videos across Williscroft's electronics and while a majority of the material was sourced from Europe and Asia, he produced 15 files himself of four girls, taking pictures of them in their backyard.
He kept the material in folders titled 'Little Fav' and 'Girls'.
Williscroft also subjected girls and young women to sickening acts while travelling on a train, with officers finding five videos of him masturbating in their presence and on one occasion, ejaculating on the floor.
Court documents state detectives spoke with a 13-year-old girl who disclosed Williscroft had given her cannabis and alcohol and groomed her into sex acts with him in 2015, saying that he "goes to Thailand and does the same thing".
Williscroft will receive his punishment date in the district court on October 27.
