Police will review body-worn camera footage and any CCTV footage after officers were called in to break up a large party in Austinmer, which ended in revellers getting pepper sprayed after bottles were thrown at cops.
Police were yet to lay any charges as of 9am Saturday, but continued to investigate the incident of the night before.
In a statement, NSW Police Force said officers from Wollongong Police District were called to bushland off Mountain Road about 10pm Friday, where they found between 100 and 200 young people.
Officers from the neighbouring Lake Illawarra Police District, Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad were called in to help.
Some teenagers reportedly threatened police and bottles were thrown, to which officers responded by using OC spray.
"There were a number of confrontations, from throwing beer bottles and attacking the police," Acting Inspector Jayson Joerdens said on Friday night.
"A number of kids were [pepper] sprayed. When a violent confrontation happens then we've got to make sure we respond to it accordingly."
Nonetheless, police say the group was dispersed without injury or damage.
It is understood no injuries have since been reported to police.
Police continued to patrol the area for an hour after breaking up the party, but no further incidents were reported.
A Mercury reporter at the scene reported about 40 officers were present, including a police dog and handler, and plain clothes officers.
