Police continue to investigate large Austinmer party

By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 30 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:39am
Police will review body-worn camera footage and any CCTV footage after officers were called in to break up a large party in Austinmer, which ended in revellers getting pepper sprayed after bottles were thrown at cops.

