Video has emerged of the gut-wrenching moment when drunk driver Brett Forster slammed into a BlueScope worker's ute, leaving the man fighting for his life in hospital.
The dashcam video shows cars waiting at the busy Springhill Road intersection on the afternoon of April 20, 2023.
As the lights are red for drivers on Springhill Road, a grey ute emerges from the entrance to BlueScope, turning right.
Before the ute is able to cross the intersection, a white van comes screaming down into the intersection, heading south.
The van hits the ute at the front of the bonnet on the driver's side, spinning the ute more than a full rotation, before disappearing from view, with the ute coming to a rest near the median strip.
Emergency services later attended the scene, with the man being airlifted to St George Hospital where he was fighting for his life.
The driver of the van, Brett Forster, fled into nearby bushland before he was arrested by police.
"I f---ed up. Jus5 crashed pissed as plz help. Cops r everywhere (sic)," Forster wrote in a text message to his brother soon after the April 20 incident.
"I'm hiding in bush f---."
The 32-year-old Lake Heights man pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, mid-range drink driving, and failing to stop and assist in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, September 27.
He will receive a sentence date in the District Court on October 27.
