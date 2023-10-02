Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Video shows moment Brett Forster slammed into BlueScope worker's ute

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
October 2 2023 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Video has emerged of the gut-wrenching moment when drunk driver Brett Forster slammed into a BlueScope worker's ute, leaving the man fighting for his life in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.