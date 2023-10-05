Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Miguel Enoc Guevara sentenced for abuse of four Illawarra girls

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 5:09pm
Miguel Enoc Guevara was sentenced in Wollongong District Court for abusing four girls between 2004 and 2012. Picture from Facebook
Miguel Enoc Guevara was sentenced in Wollongong District Court for abusing four girls between 2004 and 2012. Picture from Facebook

Two women who were abused as children by a man they thought they could trust have spoken out and urged other victims to come forward, both those affected by their abuser as well as other victims of childhood trauma.

