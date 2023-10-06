Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Illawarra man abused in juvenile detention sent to rehab after break in

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
October 6 2023 - 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Illawarra man who sued the NSW government after his treatment in juvenile detention has avoided jail for two break ins.
An Illawarra man who sued the NSW government after his treatment in juvenile detention has avoided jail for two break ins.

An Illawarra man who settled a civil case with the NSW government regarding his degrading treatment in juvenile detention has been given a lifeline by a Wollongong judge to turn his life around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.