St George Illawarra coach continues to build his NRLW stocks, with star centre Bobbi Law the latest to sign a fresh deal to remain in Wollongong.
A premiership-winner with her hometown Newcastle Knights in 2022, Law made a leap of faith to link with the Dragons ahead of last season and produced a number of powerhouse showings before a hamstring injury cut her campaign short.
The two-time Indigenous All-Stars rep had two tries and an assist in five games, but was most impressive out of the back end of the field, and averaging 152 run metres with 17 tackle busts.
Coach Jamie Soward said Veronica White Medal finalist's decision to remain in the red v was a massive boost to the club's outside back stocks.
"Bobbi has established herself as one of the elite centres in our game and to be able to have that talent mixed in with how much of a leader she is amongst this young group of women is huge for the club," Soward said.
"We are really proud and honoured to have such a big figure in the Indigenous community be at our club for couple more years."
Law is just the latest big name to extend her stay at the Dragons after the club extended Soward's tenure until the end of 2025, with Teagan Berry, Raecene McGregor, Ella Koster and Alexis Tauniea all part of the retention drive.
