Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Law inks fresh deal as Soward NRLW signing spree continues

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
October 7 2023 - 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobbi Law will remain a Dragons for the next two years. Picture by Marina Neil
Bobbi Law will remain a Dragons for the next two years. Picture by Marina Neil

St George Illawarra coach continues to build his NRLW stocks, with star centre Bobbi Law the latest to sign a fresh deal to remain in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Tahlia Wilson on board with Sydney Thunder once again for WBBL campaign
Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson has re-signed with the Sydney Thunder for the next two seasons of the Women's Big Bash League. Picture by Phil Hillyard
The Albion Park cricketer is excited about the upcoming WBBL campaign
Agron Latifi
No comments
Unknowns aplenty heading into start of Illawarra cricket season
Northern Districts Butchers players celebrate taking a wicket during their T20 grand final win over University last year. Picture by Anna Warr
The first round of the T20 competition starts on Saturday, October 7.
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.