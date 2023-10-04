Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons lock down boom rookies on long-term NRLW deals

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 4 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Koster will remain in Wollongong for the next two seasons. Picture by Morgan Taylor
Ella Koster will remain in Wollongong for the next two seasons. Picture by Morgan Taylor

St George Illawarra has moved quickly to secure the long-term services of stand-out NRLW debutants Ella Koster and Alexis Tauaneai on multi-year deals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Push to start Illawarra women's rugby competition gathering steam
Zoe Hurst participated in the Her Sport Her Way rugby clinic at Vikings Oval on October 4. Picture by Adam McLean
Upwards of 30 girls attended the Her Sport, Her Way rugby clinic in Wollongong
Agron Latifi
No comments
Woonona face Tahmoor next in their quest for Champions of Champions glory
Woonona's Kyah Humphrey in action during their recent Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final. Picture by Anna Warr
Woonona will face Tahmoor at Macedonia Park on Sunday.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.