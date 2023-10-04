St George Illawarra NRLW trio picked to represent New Zealand

Just a fortnight after re-committing to the Dragons, the good news continues for Raecene McGregor after she was picked in the latest New Zealand squad.
The Red V's NRLW captain - who recently inked a fresh extension that will keep her in Wollongong until the end of the 2025 season - was one of three St George Illawarra talents called up to the Kiwi Ferns squad for the 2023 Pacific Championships.
McGregor's teammates Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa and Tyla Nathan-Wong were also selected on Wednesday for New Zealand, who kick off their campaign against Samoa in Auckland on October 21.
Dragons outside back Taylor Mapusua has also been picked to represent Samoa.
The Kiwi Ferns line-up was named one day after the Australian Jillaroos squad was unveiled by head coach Brad McDonald. Dragons custodian and 2023 RPLA Players' Champion award winner Teagan Berry was a surprise omission.
Australia's men's squad was also announced on Tuesday, with Red V skipper Ben Hunt set to reignite his No.9 combination with fellow Queenslander Harry Grant.
Abigail Roache, Amelia Pasikala, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Annessa Biddle, Apii Nicholls, Ashleigh Quinlan, Brooke Anderson, Capri Paekau, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Georgia Hale, Jasmine Fogavini, Laishon Albert-Jones, Leianne Tufuga, Mele Hufanga, Mya Hill-Moana, Najvada George, Otesa Pule, Raecene McGregor, Shanice Parker, Tiana Davison and Tyla Nathan-Wong.
