Brownsville man Stephen Alan Fenn faces trial on drug charge

By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 5:38pm
Accused man Stephen Fenn, in an undated image from Facebook.
A man accused of trying to take possession of over 300 grams of cocaine will argue that he expected the package delivered to his Brownsville address to contain not an illicit drug, but clothing: a pair of pyjama pants.

