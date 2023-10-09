Man critical after Nowra stabbing, teen to face court

A man is in hospital with critical stab wounds, with his alleged teenage attacker to face court in Nowra.
Emergency services were called to Isabel Close at 6.50pm on Monday, October 9, following reports of the stabbing.
"On arrival, officers from South Coast Police District found a 32-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his torso," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene and then airlifted to St George Hospital. He remains there in a critical condition.
Detectives established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A 19-year-old male was later arrested at a home in Bomaderry at 9pm that same night.
He was charged with wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence).
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Nowra Local Court on Wednesday, October 18.
