Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Unanderra unveils quirky new tile mural devoted to beloved pets

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated October 10 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cheers and applause erupted at the unveiling of Unanderra's vibrant new community pet wall on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.