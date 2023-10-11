A Primbee father whose son ran a drug dealing operation out of the family home on Lakeview Parade has pleaded guilty to handling tens of thousands of dollars in drug money.
Robert Bojlevski, 51, father of Daniel Bojlevski, pleaded guilty to one count of deal with property proceeds of crime, namely $61,300 in cash.
The 52-year-old entered his guilty plea in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 11 as two other charges of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and one further charge of deal with property proceeds of crime were withdrawn.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to two drug supply charges.
Documents tendered to the court detail how police ensnared Bojlevski as part of an operation that brought down him, his son Daniel as well as multiple drug runners.
The Bojlevski matriarch, Janette Marsh, was found not guilty of laundering drug money through the pokies, as was Daniel Bojlevski's girlfriend at the time, who was acquitted of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Police began circling in December 2020 using covert audio and visual recording devices and trackers to monitor the drug trade that was directed from the lakeside family home but stretched throughout the Illawarra.
On February 12, 2021, police picked up Robert and Daniel along with associate Morgan Swift discussing the distribution of illicit drugs.
"The big one and the little one, alright," Robert said, being earlier requested to hand over packages of drugs.
A discussion ensued between father and son about how much was being exchanged, before Robert sent the pair on their way.
"Go enjoy yourselves."
Agreed facts state that Robert gave Daniel two and a half ounces or 70.8 grams of cannabis.
Following further investigations, on September 3, 2021, police swooped at the family compound, executing a criminal organisation search warrant.
During the search, police seized a white Range Rover, a black BMW as well as drug ledgers.
Police found tens of thousands of dollars of cash stashed in bedroom drawers and toiletries bags as well as $40,000 that had been given to their next-door neighbour for safe-keeping.
Police also found 2.57kg of cannabis in heat sealed bags in the laundry.
The total amount attributed to Robert was $61,300.
Father and son were arrested and taken to Lake illawarra police station.
While in a holding cell, the pair were recorded discussing what was found by police.
"You had a fair bit of grass at home " Daniel said.
"Yeah," Robert replied.
"Big f---ing deal."
Daniel then read the police facts outloud.
"F---, they have been watching for a while," Robert said.
Robert will be sentenced on October 20. Daniel is awaiting sentence in the District Court after pleading guilty earlier this year.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.