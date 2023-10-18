A 52-year-old man from Unanderra was the victim in a fatal motorbike crash at Mount Keira, police have confirmed.
The man's body was found in bushland off Harry Graham Drive at 7.40am on Tuesday, October 17.
NSW Police said he was travelling in a southbound direction before he crashed, but authorities are unsure when the accident occurred.
A police spokesman said at this stage they believe it was a single-vehicle accident, however the Mercury witnessed a yellow MG hatchback, with front-end damage, being towed in behind police lines at the crash scene.
Mystery surrounds the final moments of the man's ride along the iconic tourist road, and the Mercury has received multiple reports the rider had died some time before he was found.
"My understanding is that he went over the edge of the road, and it's about a seven metre drop, and it's heavily vegetated," Rural Fire Service Illawarra Sutherland Team district officer David Bartlett said.
The road was closed for a number of hours to allow forensics to investigate the crash scene, with road and weather conditions among the factors to be considered.
It was raining when RFS Mount Keira Brigade firefighters were called to the accident scene.
Rainfall readings show 1.2 millimetres of rain was recorded at Albion Park, and 2.4mm in Bellambi, in the 24 hours up to when the man's body was found.
Harry Graham Drive is a long, winding bushland road between Mount Keira and Mount Kembla, and it's well known to motorcyclists across NSW.
"A lot of motorbikes use that area. It's one of those typical motorbike roads where they love to kick it around the corners," Mr Bartlett said.
Mount Keira RFS Deputy Captain Philip Robertson has been called to numerous motorbike accidents in this region.
"Mount Keira to Mount Kembla is a tourist road, it's a nice road and it's away from people," he said.
"It's a country road, it's a windy road and you have to drive to the conditions."
As police complete their investigation they've called on anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
A report will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and whether it was a single-vehicle accident, this process could take up to 12 months.
