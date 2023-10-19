Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong tobacconist busted selling strawberry vapes to undercover teens

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Tobacco Land, Takia Tabet, leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to selling e-cigarettes to teens. Picture by ACM
Owner of Tobacco Land, Takia Tabet, leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading guilty to selling e-cigarettes to teens. Picture by ACM

A Shell Cove woman who has worked at a tobacconist for three decades has been busted selling sweet-flavoured vapes to teen girls after NSW Health went on an e-cigarette compliance blitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.