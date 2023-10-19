Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Oak Flats dad Marino Decresci accused of liquid ecstasy trade makes bid for bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 19 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marino Decresci, 57, was denied bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 18. Picture from Facebook
Marino Decresci, 57, was denied bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 18. Picture from Facebook

An Oak Flats dad accused of running an extensive liquid ecstasy trade has made a bid for bail after securing a bed at a residential rehabilitation facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.