An Oak Flats dad accused of running an extensive liquid ecstasy trade has made a bid for bail after securing a bed at a residential rehabilitation facility.
Marino Decresci, 57, dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and five counts of supplying drugs on an ongoing basis.
Police will allege Decresci supplied 1.216 grams of gamma-Butryrolactone (GHB or liquid ecstasy) in the Illawarra between 26 October last year and 29 March this year.
Detectives gathered a swathe of evidence through intercepted phone calls in which Decresci allegedly used code words to discuss the sale of GHB.
They also gathered bank statements which allegedly proved payment for the drugs.
Decresci was arrested on March 29 following a raid of his unit, with police allegedly uncovering the GHB, a stash of resealable bags, several mobile phones and drug ledgers. He has remained behind bars since.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis argued for Decresci's release, saying his client was gripped by a long-standing drug addiction and had finally secured a spot at a full-time rehab centre.
"This is not an application to release him to the community at large ... this is for him to be released into a rehab, where there is a bed waiting for him," Mr Lagopodis said.
However the police prosecutor pointed to Decresci's lengthy record of drug offending and said the case against him was strong.
She added Decresci had previously engaged in supply while in the middle of completing a court-ordered MERIT program aimed at reducing drug use.
"He has also committed drug matters while on parole," the prosecutor said.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming denied bail due to Decresci's record, which starts in 1985, and the "very large amount" of evidence before her.
Decresci will face court again on November 1.
