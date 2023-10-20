Police have uncovered a cache of weapons - including firearms, knives and ammunition - in boxes buried at a Buxton home.
Police officers went to the home about 11am on Thursday, October 19 to serve a firearms prohibition order on a 40-year-old man.
During a search of the property, police discovered steel boxes that had been buried and contained a rifle, a 45-calibre pistol, a crossbow, multiple knives, ammunition, firearm parts, and knuckle dusters.
A photograph of one of the knuckle dusters found at the property shows it emblazoned with the words 'HUNGRY? Knuckle Sandwich', which appeared to have been written using a marker.
The man was arrested and charged with 14 offences, including possessing or using prohibited weapons without a permit, an possessing unauthorised pistol, possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping firearms safely, and possessing ammunition without a licence.
He was refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Friday, October 20.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.