Good News

'Everybody has joined in' Cordeaux Heights kids build 30 metre snake with hand painted pebbles

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 23 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:34pm
It started with just a few pebbles and now Cordeaux Heights kids have set the challenge to create the longest line of hand-painted pebbles along Central Road.

