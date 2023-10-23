It started with just a few pebbles and now Cordeaux Heights kids have set the challenge to create the longest line of hand-painted pebbles along Central Road.
Every day families visit 'Reema the rock snake' along the intersection of Alukea Rd and Central Rd at Cordeaux Heights to add their own painted rocks.
The sign next to the line of pebbles states: "This is Reema the rock snake! Paint a rock and add to my body. Watch me grow. How long can I get?"
The Cormack family started the project on September 1 with just four rocks, but as of October 23, the snake is over 30 metres long.
"We visit every day when we go to school ... I like how long it is and because the rocks are good," six-year-old Bowie Cormack said.
Unanderra woman Alena Cormack chose to place the pebbles in a location families pass on their way to and from school.
"We watch it grow all the time, and then we see people putting rocks down and then [my kids will] go over there and have a look at them," Alena Cormack said.
"I think it just proves that our community in this area looks after things and appreciates things like that."
Her 13-year-old daughter Taytum Zerner has enjoyed painting pebbles with friends to add to the collection.
"I love how everybody has joined in," Taytum said.
Ms Cormack started painting rocks with markers as a boredom buster for when she took her kids to the beach.
"The kids would catch crabs and I would literally just sit there and ... it was kind of therapeutic for me," she said.
The mum of five recalls the pure joy her son had when he found a painted pebble in Wollongong four years ago which he still treasures.
"He was so excited about it. He's kept it for like four years, and then it made me think about painting," she said.
"It just feels good to see the kids' reaction and it really costs nothing."
The family also tried to start another pebble project in Lake Conjola 'Lily the rock snake' but it was destroyed within the hour.
'Reema the rock snake' has received high praise from locals on social media who said their children and grandchildren enjoy their regular visits to 'Reema'.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.