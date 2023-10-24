Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I'll put it through your neck': Kiama man Michael McKenzie jailed for scissor attack

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I'll put it through your neck': Kiama man jailed for scissor attack
'I'll put it through your neck': Kiama man jailed for scissor attack

A Kiama man who threatened a woman before he viciously trained a pair of scissors across her cheek will spend another three weeks behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.