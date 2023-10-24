'I'll put it through your neck': Kiama man jailed for scissor attack

A Kiama man who threatened a woman before he viciously trained a pair of scissors across her cheek will spend another three weeks behind bars.
Michael McKenzie, 34, dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, October 19 where the magistrate sentenced him to a 15-month jail sentence with a non-parole period of six months for the April 30 attack.
Tendered court documents state McKenzie pressed the pair of scissors against the woman's face after he visited her Kiama home in defiance of an apprehended violence order.
The woman was sitting on her bed when McKenzie entered the room and said, "I want to talk to you ... I want to know who you're hanging around with".
The woman told McKenzie to "get out of my room" before he pinned her down, grabbed a pair of scissors and said "I'll put it through your face ... I'll put it through your neck.
He then trained them across her face and neck, leaving a slight cut to her left cheek. The victim didn't initially report the matter as McKenzie had threatened, "I'll get you if you call the police".
But a friend made the triple-0 call for her almost two weeks later, when McKenzie surprised the two women when they arrived at the home after a night out.
Seeing McKenzie, the woman immediately froze and panicked, according to tendered court documents.
McKenzie then said "what are you saying, whore?", before both women left, with the friend immediately contacting police.
McKenzie spat towards an officer and two police vehicles, narrowly missing them, when they arrived to arrest him soon afterwards.
Police noted a clear laceration to the woman's left cheek. McKenzie subsequently pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in public, intimidation, common assault, assaulting an officer, and two counts of contravening an apprehended violence order.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob asked for the apprehended violence order to be extended for two years to ensure the victim's protection, due to the offending involving an act of violence.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said McKenzie will be released in three weeks due to his time already served, and that he will be subject to supervision.
