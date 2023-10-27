Illawarra Mercury
North Wollongong seawall anticipated to open in summer

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:14pm, first published 3:25pm
North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and the seawall on October 27, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
The council expects the first stage of the new North Wollongong Beach seawall will open this summer, with landscaping and the final touches on pavements now underway.

