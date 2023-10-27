The council expects the first stage of the new North Wollongong Beach seawall will open this summer, with landscaping and the final touches on pavements now underway.
The building company undertaking the project - significantly delayed by inclement weather, supply chain problems, skilled labour shortages and increased material costs - has advised Wollongong City Council that work will be completed soon.
A council spokesperson said they "estimate that the seawall will be open this summer".
"The seawall will be of particular interest to our community once it's finished as it offers a dual purpose - the concrete steps will act as a buffer for the building against significant wave action and will also provide a welcome spot to sit that's off the sand," the spokesperson said.
"Right now, we're completing several elements including finalising pavement works, landscaping, installing handrails and sunshade structures along the Emma McKeon promenade."
Work on the project, which also includes the refurbishment of the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club, began in April 2021 and was originally due for completion by June 2022, but the finish date has been pushed back multiple times.
"Like other large construction projects being undertaken at this time, the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall project has faced a number of challenges," the council spokesperson said.
"This included periods of extended bad weather, heavy rains and large seas, supply chain issues, skilled labour shortages, and increased costs of materials.
"At the same time, our construction contractor experienced some challenges with establishing a satisfactory foundation for the new seawall."
The project had an original cost of $10.5 million, but the financial impact of the delays is not known.
The spokesperson said it was too early to provide an estimate on the cost.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the majority of the "minor and detailed works" on the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club building, which was handed back to the club in 2022, had been finished.
President David Meredith said the club was in the process of finalising a deal with a Sydney operator "with good commercial experience in aquatic-based venues" to run the restaurant on the first floor.
Mr Meredith said a development application for the fit-out of the restaurant was in the process of being finalised by the council.
"We're really appreciative of the excellent facilities we'll ultimately have," he said, and that the club "looks forward to the fences coming down at the end of November".
North Wollongong SLSC hopes the project will attract new members, and regularly runs Bronze Medallion lifesaving courses for new patrolling members.
The council was granted an Aboriginal heritage impact permit after items of potential cultural heritage were discovered near the footpath near the surf club, meaning the council was permitted to complete the footpath works.
Temporary fencing in this area will be removed once the work on the footpath and stage one of the seawall is finished.
Stage two of the seawall project will include the construction of a new seawall further south, towards the pavilion.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.