The anticipated completion date for the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club and seawall project has blown out again, with works now expected to wrap up by summer.
The project was initially slated for completion by the middle of last year, but was pushed back by inclement weather and supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic.
Since then the finish line has moved back further and further: last August the council expected the project to wrap up by that summer, then in January the anticipated completion date was mid-2023, but by March that had been pushed to August.
"We anticipate work on the seawall and associated landscaping will be completed by the busy summer season, depending on weather conditions," a council spokesperson said on Thursday.
"Similar to other large construction projects being undertaken at this time, there have been a number of challenges during this project including extended bad weather, heavy rains and large seas, supply chain issues, skilled labour shortages, and increased costs of materials."
The council did not answer a question about what impact these delays have had on the cost of the project, which originally came in at $10.5 million.
This week a large crane has been installing precast concrete seating bleachers and stairs on the seawall.
"Council has recently completed works on the beach access ramp, stairs and installed planter boxes," the spokesperson said.
"Next steps include starting works on the concrete promenade, seating walls, and pathways west of the seawall, as well as beautification of the area including laying turf and planting."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.