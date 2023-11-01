Bellambi man who threatened to throw bleach on woman dodges jail

A Bellambi man who trapped a woman in his bedroom and threatened to throw bleach at her if she left has learnt his fate.
Matthew Peter Kiss faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he previously pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, intimidation, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray said Kiss was being sentenced in the wake of "very serious domestic violence incidents" reported in the media.
He urged the magistrate to impose a penalty that acknowledges the harm caused.
"I am inclined to agree ... the victim I imagine would have been terrified," Magistrate Michael O'Brien said.
Tendered court documents state Kiss and the woman arrived at Kiss' address on April 3 after she had driven him to a supermarket.
The victim told Kiss she wanted to go back to her own place, however Kiss demanded: "No you're coming upstairs". An argument ensued after Kiss again refused to let her leave.
Kiss then pushed the woman up against a wardrobe in his room, and said "you're not f---ing leaving". The victim stayed in the room.
Some time later, Kiss was cleaning a pair of his shoes in a bowl of bleach in the hallway between his bedroom and the front door.
The victim expressed she was going to leave and Kiss threatened, "If you walk past me, I'm going to throw this bowl of bleach at you, so you better get back in the f---ing room".
The woman approached and kicked the bowl, causing it to smash. Kiss pinned her against the wardrobe again and said if she was leaving, they would leave together.
As the pair walked outside, the victim fled down the driveway and urged nearby residents to contact police. She got in her car and left.
Police arrived shortly after and spoke with Kiss who said the pair only had a verbal argument.
Officers then obtained a statement from the victim, who showed bruises on her forearms consistent with the attack. Kiss was arrested the next day.
Kiss' defence lawyer conceded the offending was serious however argued he was "extremely remorseful" and had since turned his life around by seeking mental health treatment.
"His mental health was completely out of control during that period," the lawyer said.
Magistrate O'Brien acknowledged Kiss' steps taken towards rehabilitation and opted to impose a 15-month intensive correction order.
He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work, abstain from drug use, and comply with the conditions of an apprehended violence order for two years.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.