Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bellambi man who threatened to throw bleach on woman dodges jail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 1 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Peter Kiss leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to three charges. Picture by ACM
Matthew Peter Kiss leaving Wollongong courthouse earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to three charges. Picture by ACM

A Bellambi man who trapped a woman in his bedroom and threatened to throw bleach at her if she left has learnt his fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.