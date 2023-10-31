Screaming Jets touchdown at Thirroul in December

The Screaming Jets will hit Wollongong as part of their latest national tour, which gets underway this weekend in Brisbane.
the tour will promote their 10th studio album, Professional Misconduct, but also be the first since the death of their co-founder, chief songwriter, and bass player, Paul Woseen.
The Jets will play Anita's Theatre at Thirroul on December 2.
The band is looking forward to celebrating Woseen's life with his thousands of friends and fans on the road.
"With the loss of Paully, this tour is bound to be an emotional one for us," frontman Dave Gleeson said.
"Nevertheless, it's crucial for us to commemorate his life and the music he left us with. When we step onto the stage, we'll join our fans in raising a glass to a life well-lived and in sharing Paul's incredible music".
In a show of support for emerging talent, The Screaming Jets will be taking the band 'Smacked Youth' on the road with them. Hailing from Newcastle, this three-piece punk sensation is confirmed as special guests for all tour dates, with the exception of Perth.
Tickets for the Thirroul gig are on sale now, go to the Anita's website here.
It's a big run to the end of the year for Anita's with Boom Crash Opera and Bachelor Girl performing on Friday and the likes of guitar master Steve Vai and Belinda Carlisle leading the international charge.
Read more what's on across the Illawarra
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.