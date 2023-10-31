Illawarra Mercury
Screaming Jets include date at Anita's Theatre, Thirroul, on national tour

By Newsroom
November 1 2023 - 10:48am
Screaming Jets touchdown at Thirroul in December
The Screaming Jets will hit Wollongong as part of their latest national tour, which gets underway this weekend in Brisbane.

