There's a sense of mischief about Joyce Townsend - and it's not new.
The Bellambi grandmother who's celebrating her 100th birthday on November 2 has been a ground-breaker of sorts over the years.
Family lore says she was the first woman in Wollongong to have a driver's license while even before that she was among the first people in Sydney to try out poker machines.
Then there was the time she was pulled over by a policeman ... who promptly asked her out.
There was a bit of confusion as to whether she accepted, but Joyce is adamant she did.
"Oh, I would have - how can I remember though? Everything's so long ago."
Flanked by two of her five children - daughters Gina Gerrey and Pamela Hobbs - and granddaughter Kim Bowkett, Joyce is a much-loved matriarch.
"We still have a lot of fun," Gina, who has cared for her mum for the past six years, said.
"She spoils me rotten. I sometimes feel a bit guilty being here.
"Sometimes I think I should be in an aged care but I think it's better to be with people who love you."
Her love of the pokies hasn't diminished over the years. Now there's an extra dimension to the club and how it works for the tight-knit family.
"The club is a great chance to get out for my mum out in a safe environment," Gina said.
"She knows everyone at the club and they are quite protective of her.
"And I can actually go for an hour and do shopping while she's there because I know she's safe."
The Corrimal RSL, coffee and browsing op-shops, keep Joyce content these days - although it hasn't always been that way.
She's been to 15 different countries and fondly recalls sitting on a balcony with her Italian husband Angelo looking at the sun-drenched island of Elba in the distance.
"Now, I'm happy to be here."
Joyce, who moved to Australia from England with her parents "many, many years ago" spent time living in Bondi at one stage and worked in a dress shop there.
Then, on coming to Wollongong, bought her own dress shop in Wollongong.
"The one near the old Hideaway coffee shop on Church Street," Pamela explained. "She sold it and I bought it."
The family will enjoy a celebratory trip to the club for Joyce's milestone. She might have a tipple she's not sure.
"I've never been a drinker. I tried it once and I didn't like it," she said.
The same with smoking, granddaughter Kim said. Joyce tried it once and thought better of it.
With exquisite timing, Joyce added: "I have no bad habits - I'm perfect."
