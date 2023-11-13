Illawarra Mercurysport
Dragons enjoy a month of Sundays to start NRLW season

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:32pm
The Dragons have been dealt a far more favourable hand in the 2024 draw than they were last season. Picture by Anna Warr
The Dragons have been dealt a far more favourable hand in the 2024 draw than they were last season. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illawarra will have the perfect platform to push back into NRLW finals contention in 2024, with a favourable draw that sees them begin their campaign with five consecutive Sunday games - three of them in Wollongong beginning against the Titans in round one.

