Dragons enjoy a month of Sundays to start NRLW season

St George Illawarra will have the perfect platform to push back into NRLW finals contention in 2024, with a favourable draw that sees them begin their campaign with five consecutive Sunday games - three of them in Wollongong beginning against the Titans in round one.
The round four NRLW match against the Roosters will be the lead-in to the Dragons-Titans NRL clash, while August 25 shapes as a monster day in Wollongong, with a local-derby double-header that sees the Dragons host the Sharks in NRL and NRLW showdowns kicking off at 4pm and 6.10pm respectively.
The favourable run through the opening six rounds, that sees just one interstate trip, is in stark contrast to last season that saw Jamie Soward's side play three games in 14 days through rounds two and four, the middle clash on just four days prep that saw them hammered 30-0 by the Roosters.
Round one of the season will come on July 25 following the conclusion of a first-ever three-game Women's State of Origin series starting with game one on May 16 and concluding with game three on June 27.
