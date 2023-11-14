Illawarra residents will hear the sound of horns this Sunday November 10 with a familiar smell of oil and burnt rubber, as the 19th Illawarra Convoy revs through the region for charity.
The long-standing event run by Wollongong radio station i98 (and parent company the WIN Network) will see an eye-catching procession of trucks, cars and motorcycles which ends in a "free family fun day" at Shellharbour Airport.
The procession will depart under police escort from the South 32 Illawarra Coal's West Cliff Colliery on Appin Road, at 8am on Sunday.
It will follow a route to Mount Ousley, then through Warrawong and past Stockland Shellharbour, through Albion Park Rail, then into Shellharbour Airport for the Free Family Fun Day.
This will be the first time since before the pandemic families will be able to celebrate with free entertainment as the Fun Day was cancelled in 2020, and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, and in 2022 due to 90km/h gale force winds.
Expect to see star musicians like Ricki-Lee and Thirsty Merc on stage, along with performances by world class motocross riders, a junkyard stunt show, kids rides, helicopter joy flights, car show, plus more than 60 food and market stalls.
Bidding for the coveted lead truck auction will occur this Thursday on the i98 breakfast show, while the Lead Bike Auction will happen the day before.
More than $22 million has been raised since the event began in 2005, according to their website. Monies raised go to the Illawarra Community Foundation who distribute funds to families in need and local charity organisations.
It's estimated bikes will begin to complete convoy on the Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail from around 9am and the trucks at approximately 9.30am - 10am.
The best vantage points to watch the convoy from are:
From 8.30am to 3.30pm a family fun day will run at Shellharbour Airport.
The fun kicks off with Kye's FMX Jam Motocross, followed by performances by Polly Hazelton, The Vandastruts, Eljay's Junkyard Action Show, Altered Stated, Kate Young and Angie Childs, The GOAT with special guest Tim Stevens.
Ricki-Lee will be on stage at 1.50pm and Thirsty Merc on at 2.45pm.
Other things the family can see at Shellharbour Airport include Little Big Rigs Sydney will set up a track for their 1/14 scale models; carnival rides and market stalls; a blood bank; plus if weather permitting a car display.
Park at the Park n Ride area, Corner of Tongarra and Croome Rd's and get the free shuttle bus to the entrance of the fun day, or catch a train to Albion Park Rail train station and walk across the road to the entrance of the Free Family Fun Day. Buses running 8-4pm.
Convoy contributes to a range of local groups and individuals through the Illawarra Community Foundation, according to the event's website, while the administrative and financial costs of running the event are managed by members of the foundation.
For more details, or to donate to the cause, or to apply for assistance fro the charity, visit: https://illawarraconvoy.com.au/.
