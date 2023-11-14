A former support worker stands accused of fleecing more than $5000 from a client with Parkinson's disease by transferring the funds into her own account.
Shandel Kelly, 36, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, charged with one count of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception. A formal plea is yet to be entered.
Kelly, who worked for Client Care First until she was suspended, supported the alleged victim - a 63-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease - who was under 24/7 care at a specialist disability accommodation.
It's alleged the woman had a total of $2800 in one of her bank accounts, however, became aware a large amount was missing during November 2022 when another support worker attempted to pay for items at the shops on her behalf.
Upon logging into her banking app, the woman allegedly saw her bank balance sitting at $221.23.
Further inspection with the help of a relative allegedly revealed several transactions made from her bank account to another account that she was unaware of.
The alleged victim was later made aware by her bank that a new account was created in August 2022 without her knowledge or consent.
It's alleged she noticed various amounts of money transferred from her account into the new account between August and November 2022, linked to Kelly's personal email address, with transactions ranging from $6 to $250 - totalling $5375.
A manager at Client Care First was alerted and reported the matter to police.
Following an investigation, police allege bank records clearly show transactions from the alleged victim's account to Kelly's, and that Kelly's phone number was subscribed to the pay ID linked to her personal account.
Police will allege Kelly unsubscribed the pay ID linkage the day she was made aware her employment was suspended.
She presented herself to Lake Illawarra police station on April 26 where the allegations were explained to her.
Defence lawyer Neshani Chandrapal requested the matter be adjourned for two weeks to allow time to review the brief of evidence and indicated the matter would go to hearing.
Deputy Registrar Cally D'arcy adjourned the matter to November 28.
