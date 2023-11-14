Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Exclusive

Koonawarra woman Shandel Kelly accused of fleecing $5k from client with Parkinson's

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:53pm
Shandel Kelly, pictured, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, November 14. Picture from Facebook
Shandel Kelly, pictured, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, November 14. Picture from Facebook

A former support worker stands accused of fleecing more than $5000 from a client with Parkinson's disease by transferring the funds into her own account.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

