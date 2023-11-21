Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tyrell Edwards: Family of young Buxton crash victims share grief in emotional statements

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 21 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily's father John Van de Putte arriving at Campbelltown District Court on November 21. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP
Lily's father John Van de Putte arriving at Campbelltown District Court on November 21. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP

The grieving relatives of the five children who were killed in a horrific crash at Buxton have described their immense pain and agony, with some calling for a lengthy sentence of the sole survivor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.