Man charged with 12 offences after wild Illawarra police chase

A man has been charged with 12 domestic violence and traffic offences following a wild police chase through the Illawarra.
The 23-year-old allegedly fled from officers in a vehicle in Warilla and led them on a 17-kilometre long pursuit towards Wollongong at 2.15pm on Tuesday, November 21.
A PolAir helicopter was called in to find the offender as he raced through numerous suburbs.
Members of the public allege they saw the car drive on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit.
Officers caught and arrested the man on Kenny Street at Wollongong.
Wollongong Senior Constable Michael Brown said the man has been charged with some "pretty serious DV offences", including assaults, take and detain, and intimidation.
Police also charged him with numerous traffic offences including drive recklessly and drive while disqualified.
The man will face Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, November 22.
