Friendship knows no age, just ask 90-year-old Bellambi woman Brigitte and her new friend Annabel

Just months ago 90-year-old Brigitte Oppitz and school teacher Annabel Ecroyd were strangers now they meet with a warm hug as if they have been friends for decades.
They met through the friendship match-making powers of the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra (MCCI).
The MCCI Friendship program was established in 2015 to connect culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) people over the age of 65 with volunteers.
Mrs Oppitz sees Mrs Ecroyd as a daughter and looks forward to their once-a-fortnight coffee date.
Brigitte Oppitz from Bellambi has many stories to tell. She migrated from Germany to Australia in 1956 on her own.
She wrote letters back and forth with a man in Australia who had put a notice in a German newspaper that "he was looking for a lady".
After just four days in Australia, they got married in Newcastle and then in 1960 moved to the Illawarra.
It's these types of stories that primary school teacher Annabel Ecroyd enjoys listening to, adding that she loves hearing about how Mrs Oppitz raised her five children.
"We have similar values when we talk about our children or raising children or about life," Mrs Ecroyd said.
"She's such a brave woman to have done all of that, to have come all the way across the ocean by herself to an unknown land, unknown person, incredible!"
The teacher from Pleasant Heights Public School teacher said she has had plenty of opportunities to volunteer with children but wanted to spend time with the older generation.
Despite 41 years between them, their new-found friendship is strong, Mrs Ecroyd said they're both listeners.
"I'm a cuddler. We love hugging and saying hello, and when I see Brigitte and big smiles and she's happy to do anything," Mrs Ecroyd said.
"We just enjoy spending time together and sharing our lives and I think it's just like any friendship."
The pair have a coffee together at a nearby beach, and Mrs Oppitz loves a trip to her local Bunnings.
Mrs Oppitz encourages others to make new friends through the MCCI program.
"Everybody needs company and when you find company where you're happy that's a point extra," she said.
Ahead of the holiday season, MCCI is looking for volunteers to join their friendship program.
There is no criteria needed for the volunteers although people from a CALD background are strongly encouraged to join.
The match-makers at MCCI put extra care to ensure they connect with the right people for friendships to blossom.
"We try to understand the unique individuals and then their needs and what kind of friendships they are looking for," MCCI executive director Selen Akinci said.
They aim to improve social connections and reduce loneliness and isolation in the Illawarra multicultural community.
"To ensure that no one, no elderly person in our community feels alone or unsupported", Ms Akinci said.
Ms Akinci said she remembers one senior from a refugee background who felt anxiety about leaving the house but after joining the program could go out shopping.
To volunteer in the MCCI friendship program visit the organisation's website or email admin@mcci.org.au
