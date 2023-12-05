Sharon Wingate to lead new era for Illawarra Academy of Sport

Sharon Wingate will lead a new era for the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) after recently being appointed its new president.
The Shellharbour woman, who initially joined IAS as a director in 2018, and was elected vice-president in 2019, was appointed to the top job during IAS' AGM held at Wingecarribee Shire Council on November 29.
"I am honoured to be elected as the president of the Illawarra Academy of Sport. I extend my sincere thanks to the IAS members and fellow directors for their unwavering support.
"I look forward to building on the already established success of the IAS and working towards a prosperous future," Ms Wingate said.
Grant Hughes from Wollongong was appointed vice-president, supporting Ms Wingate as an office bearer.
Having served as acting president and interim CEO for much of 2023, Ms Wingate spoke to the highlights of 2023, which saw over 250 emerging Illawarra athletes from multiple disciplines earn an IAS scholarship, six of which becoming the first IAS athletes to be selected in the NSWIS Pursu32+ Talent Program ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.
The IAS also welcomed new community member representatives:
Amy Duggan, Canio Fierravanti, Brian Weir and John Wells will continue to serve as directors of the IAS in 2024
The following were announced as IAS Foundation Members, representing their respective regions and positions:
"Together with the recent appointment of Salv Carmusciano as the Academy's CEO, I have full confidence in the capabilities and expertise of our newly appointed team to nurture our youth's sporting talent, foster community engagement, and ensure the sustained success of the IAS," Ms Wingate said.
