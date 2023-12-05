Illawarra Mercurysport
Sharon Wingate to lead new era for Illawarra Academy of Sport

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
December 5 2023 - 2:05pm
Newly appointed Illawarra Academy of Sport president Sharon Wingate. Picture supplied
Newly appointed Illawarra Academy of Sport president Sharon Wingate. Picture supplied

Sharon Wingate will lead a new era for the Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) after recently being appointed its new president.

Sharon Wingate to lead new era for Illawarra Academy of Sport
Newly appointed Illawarra Academy of Sport president Sharon Wingate. Picture supplied
She takes over after being acting IAS president for most of 2023
