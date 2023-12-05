Warrawong woman spared jail after ransacking barber shop while high

A Warrawong woman who busted through the wall of a barber shop before making off with over $2,000 worth in items while high on ice has been spared time behind bars.
Kylie Maree Trevithick was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for an aggravated break, enter and steal in company stemming from June 7, 2022.
"This is a very serious offence," the magistrate said, adding "this isn't an impulsive smash and grab, there is a degree of planning."
Trevithick, 48, and a male co-offender parked a blue Holden Rodeo ute at Simpson Place before walking through the pedestrian laneway to Crown Street Mall about 7.30am.
The pair used an ATM before walking back through the lane, where Trevithick peered through the locked door of a vacant Chinese restaurant, which shared a wall with a barber shop.
They gained entry to a hallway within the restaurant via an unlocked door, and moved through the building, reaching the end of the hallway where they damaged a gyprock wall, allowing them access to the barber shop.
Once inside Trevithick and the man ransacked the cupboards, removed a CCTV camera from the ceiling and took out it's hard drive, causing all footage to be lost.
They also caused a black computer monitor worth $400 to fall on the ground and smash. The pair left the shop with the hard drive worth $1500, a beard trimmer worth $400, two bags worth $100 each and $500 in cash.
Trevithick and the man were captured on Wollongong City Council CCTV driving away from the scene.
Staff arrived at the ransacked barber shop shortly after the incident and noticed the hole in the wall. Police lifted Trevithick's fingerprints at the location and also on a beard trimmer box left near the scene.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said Trevithick began using drugs at age 18 and recently engaged in rehabilitation for the first time, remaining completely abstinent from ice since the offence.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said Trevithick's criminal record doesn't afford her any leniency and ordered her to pay half the compensation to the barber shop, being $1325, with her co-offender covering the other half.
Trevithick received an 18-month intensive correction and must complete 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
She must also continue with drug and alcohol treatment.
"You don't want to be in that cycle (of drug use), do you?" the magistrate said.
"No I definitely don't," Trevithick said through tears.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.