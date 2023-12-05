Police raid Cringila drug den seizing cannabis, weapons

A Cringila home allegedly used to cultivate cannabis to sell commercially has been raided by police.
Officers stormed the home on Auburn Parade about 11.30am on Tuesday, December 5, and allegedly found a cannabis set-up, other prohibited drugs and weapons.
"A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Oak Flats Police Station," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
He was charged with a string of offences, including:
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, December 20.
The investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, a proposed federal Bill that would legalise cannabis for adult recreational use in Australia must be scrapped, according to the Australian Medical Association (AMA).
The AMA has set out its opposition to the Bill in its submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee, saying there were many short-term and long-term risks posed by recreational cannabis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.