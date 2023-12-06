Police officer to face Wollongong court on misconduct charges

A police officer from the Southern Region has been charged over alleged misconduct offences.
Following inquiries, a female sergeant attached to the Southern Region, was issued a court attendance notice on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 for making a false document and six counts of using a false document.
The officer is due to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
The Professional Standards Command established Strike Force Gingham in February 202 ,to investigate reports of NSW Police misconduct alleged to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.
More court and crime: Police raid Cringila drug den seizing cannabis, weapons
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.