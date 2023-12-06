Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Police officer to face Wollongong court on misconduct charges

By Newsroom
December 6 2023 - 12:50pm
The officer will appear in court in the new year. File image
A police officer from the Southern Region has been charged over alleged misconduct offences.

