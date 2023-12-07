Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong mum confesses to swindling almost $20k in COVID relief grants

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Elizabeth Arroyo. Picture from Facebook
Hayley Elizabeth Arroyo. Picture from Facebook

A Wollongong mother-of-four has made an eleventh hour confession to defrauding nearly $20,000 in COVID-19 relief payments during the height of pandemic lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.