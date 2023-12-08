Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong man first to be sentenced under state's new 'stealthing' laws

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
December 8 2023
A camera shy Adrian Perez leaves Wollongong courthouse in October. Picture by ACM
A Wollongong man is the first person to be prosecuted under the state's new "stealthing" laws after a session with a sex worker in which he acknowledged he wouldn't remove the condom - but did.

