Delta Amidzovski honoured with exclusive award

Corpus Christi Year 11 student and Athletics Wollongong member Delta Amidzovski is well known amongst her school community for her pastoral peer motivational role, and even more so for her exceptional athletics ability.
At an early age in Little Athletics, Amdizovski developed a reputation for her fierce but respectful competitive application to her events and her ability to snatch victory from defeat.
The most crucial test she faced to her determination to date was when a few years ago Amidzovski suffered a debilitating hip fracture. It was severe enough to make several people wonder if she would ever run again.
Thanks to the expertise of local medical staff, her strong determination and the strength provided by friends and family, she slowly made her way to a complete recovery.
In the Australian All Schools Championships in December 2022, Amidzovski took the field maintaining an Australian number one ranking in the 100m hurdles and the long jump. She annihilated both events by winning the long jump with an enormous 6.10m leap, a huge 33cms over second place and the U17 100m hurdles with a nippy 13.82sec, 1.38sec over second.
Since then she won gold for both events in the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships setting a new state record in the hurdles and solidified her status as a rising talent, by winning gold at the Youth Commonwealth Games in both the 100m hurdles and the long jump.
The Combined Catholic Colleges Sports Executive has been aware of both Amidzovski's selfless efforts to encourage students at her school to achieve their dreams and her enormous athletic talent.
At their recent Annual Sports Awards Presentation at Mt St Joseph's College in Milperra, Amidzovski's efforts were weighed up against a vast array of very talented athletes.
In the end she was honoured with the presentation of the hugely prestigious Bar Award. Only one of these awards is made annually and one of our best junior sporting diplomats won it.
Congratulations Delta.
