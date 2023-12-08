Nazi items, drugs, weapons seized during police raids on alleged Illawarra bikies

Two alleged bikies have been charged with a string of drug and firearm offences following raids across the Illawarra.
Raptor Squad South officers targeted properties in Koonawarra, Flinders and Greenwell Point during the raids on Thursday, December 7.
The first raid was at 10.40am at a home in Koonawarra which they believed was being used as a hydroponic house.
"During a search of the address, police located a sophisticated cannabis hydroponic set up including four rooms dedicated to growing cannabis and a number of drying beds," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police located approximately 35 cannabis plants, two kilograms of cannabis bud/leaf, 41 heat lamps and 41 transformers. All items were seized for further forensic examination.
A short time later, officers raided a Greenwell Point property where they allegedly located and seized 42g of amphetamine, 5g of MDMA, $31,465 in cash and Fourth Reich paraphernalia.
"During the search, a 48-year-old man attended the property and was placed under arrest," police said.
The man was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with two counts of enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose.
He was also charged with suppling and possessing prohibited drugs and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and appeared before Wollongong Local Court on December 7 where he was formally refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on December 8.
About 11am, police raided a property in Flinders where they arrested a 54-year-old man and allegedly seized a rifle, gel blaster, and small amount of cannabis.
The man was charged with two counts of possess unauthorised firearm, firearm etc found at premises-subject to prohibition order, and possess prohibited drug.
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Port Kembla Local Court on January 17, 2024.
The raids came following an investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) involvement in the cultivation and supply of cannabis across the South Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.