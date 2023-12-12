Illawarra Mercury
Teen faces court charged with murdering Kristie Mcbride in Warrawong brawl

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 12 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:12pm
Kristie Mcbride (left) and the scene at Wegit Way after the alleged incident on November 22. Pictures from file, Channel 9
Kristie Mcbride (left) and the scene at Wegit Way after the alleged incident on November 22. Pictures from file, Channel 9

The teenager accused of fatally stabbing a mother-of-two during a street brawl that broke out in Warrawong has faced court for the first time since being charged with murder.

