Teen faces court charged with murdering Kristie Mcbride in Warrawong brawl

The teenager accused of fatally stabbing a mother-of-two during a street brawl that broke out in Warrawong has faced court for the first time since being charged with murder.
The additional charge was laid after Kristie Mcbride, aged 39 of Warilla, succumbed to her serious injuries in Wollongong Hospital. She died on December 1, just over a week after the minor allegedly stabbed her.
The 15-year-old accused, wearing a grey crew neck sweater, sat quietly as she dialled into Port Kembla Children's Court from a youth detention centre on Tuesday.
The Narellan Vale girl was taken into custody the day after the November 22 brawl, in which a group of minors allegedly took "knives, bats and pieces of wood" to a street fight on Wegit Way about 6.30pm.
Tendered court papers state the 15-year-old allegedly stabbed Mcbride, leaving her with two wounds to her abdomen that required surgery.
She also allegedly used "unlawful violence towards Kristy Mcbride by conduct such that a person of reasonable firmness if present at the scene would have feared for their safety".
Children's Magistrate David Williams told the girl as she appeared on screen: "The charge of murder has been laid".
"There is a further charge of sequence three," he said.
The girl is also facing charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray. Bail was not applied for, and was formally refused.
Her matter was adjourned to February 13 to allow time for a brief of evidence to be served.
The court previously heard the fight was organised between two opposing groups via an Instagram group chat.
People in the alleged melee ran at one another while armed with weapons, with one of the accused allegedly struck twice in the head with a bat during the altercation
Two other minors, both aged 17, accused of being involved in the incident also had their matters mentioned briefly on Tuesday.
They are both charged with affray, while one of the girls is facing another charge of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
It's alleged one of the 17-year-old girls was armed with a "large piece of timber wood" to intimidate and assault others at the street fight.
Defence barrister Tim McKenzie said pleas were yet to be entered in both matters. One of the 17-year-olds will return to court on January 16, while the other will appear next week for a bail variation.
Strike Force Galmarra detectives have so far charged a total of six minors and one adult in relation to the incident.
Three of the minors remain behind bars. A woman, 37, will face Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday.
Investigations into the matter continue.
