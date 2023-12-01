Kristie Mcbride dies after savage stabbing in Warrawong street fight

Mother of two Kristie Mcbride has died following a savage stabbing attack in the front yard of her sister's home.
The 39-year-old Warilla resident was visiting her sister Carly Mcbride in Wegit Way at Warrawong on Wednesday, November 22 when a brawl erupted after a gang of youths descended on the street around 6.30pm.
Kristie was stabbed during the violence and was left with a wound the size of a $5 note in her torso, one witness said.
It is understood Kristie died on Friday, just over a week after she was stabbed.
The fight had allegedly been organised on Instagram and a court has since heard teenagers took "knives, bats and pieces of wood" with them.
Seven people have been charged for their involvement in the brawl, including six female teenagers - two aged 14, two aged 15, two aged 17 - along with a 37-year-old woman. They have all faced court and three of the teenagers remain behind bars.
In the days after the fight, Carly spoke exclusively to the Mercury and said the family was distraught and not coping very well.
"The girls [Kristie's 14 and 18-year-old daughters] are devastated and my son is having panic attacks," she said.
Kristie's family had been holding a vigil at her bedside in Wollongong Hospital until she died.
The Mercury has contacted NSW Police for further information.
At this stage it is unknown if the charges against the six teens and woman will change.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.