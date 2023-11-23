Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Teens took knives, bats to 'terrifying' Warrawong street brawl, court hears

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
November 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police cordoned off a public housing complex in Warrawong after Kristie Mcbride (inset) was stabbed on November 22. Picture by ACM
Police cordoned off a public housing complex in Warrawong after Kristie Mcbride (inset) was stabbed on November 22. Picture by ACM

Teenagers allegedly took "knives, bats and pieces of wood" to a Warrawong street fight which was organised via Instagram and resulted in a mother-of-two being stabbed, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.