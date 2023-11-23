Teens took knives, bats to 'terrifying' Warrawong street brawl, court hears

Teenagers allegedly took "knives, bats and pieces of wood" to a Warrawong street fight which was organised via Instagram and resulted in a mother-of-two being stabbed, a court has heard.
"The facts in this matter are quite frightening," Magistrate Michael Love said.
Four teenage girls aged between 14 and 15 were arrested following the Wednesday, November 22 incident, while alleged victim Kristy Mcbride's chances of survival remain uncertain.
Each of the minors, who cannot be identified due to their age, were charged and faced Campbelltown Children's Court on Thursday. Three remain behind bars, while one was granted bail.
Alleged details surrounding the incident were revealed during their release applications, with the court hearing a large-scale brawl between two groups was organised via an Instagram group chat.
The groups descended upon Wegit Way about 6.30pm, some travelling by train to get there, as some arrived allegedly armed with "knives, bats, and pieces of wood", the court heard.
"This is a terrifying incident in which a number of individuals from two separate camps engaged in a violent altercation on the street," Magistrate Love said.
"What is clear is that the incident was pre-planned, there was discussion via social media, making arrangements for the incident to occur.
"It's a very serious matter".
Mcbride, 39, sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the torso. She was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she had major surgery.
The police prosecutor said Mcbride suffered "uncontrollable bleeding" and there was a "strong indication she may not survive". She remains in hospital.
The court heard people in the alleged melee ran at one another while armed with weapons.
One of the accused was allegedly struck twice with a bat during the altercation, prompting her to then produce a knife to scare off members of the other group, her lawyer said.
"It's conceded she was in possession of a knife, but she only produced it after she was struck in the face with a metal bat," the lawyer said.
The police prosecutor opposed bail for each of the minors, arguing the case against them was strong due to parts of the brawl being filmed on a mobile phone.
She tendered images which allegedly depicted the four minors at the scene.
One 15-year-old girl was arrested at Narrellan Vale on Thursday afternoon and she did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.
She is yet to enter pleas to wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray, and will next face the children's court on February 13.
Another 15-year-old girl was charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, having custody of knife in public place, and affray.
Her lawyer argued she had recently secured employment and stable housing, however the magistrate had "no confidence" she would comply with any bail conditions.
Her 14-year-old sister also sought bail on one count of affray, with her lawyer arguing she was present at the scene merely as an "observer" instead of an "active participant".
"The difference between this young person and the others that have come before the court is that there is no evidence she was armed with any weapons," Magistrate Love said as he granted her bail.
Another 14-year-old girl was charged with being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, having custody of knife in public place, affray, and intimidation.
She was refused bail due risks of endangering the safety of the community. The latter three minors will return to court on November 28.
As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
