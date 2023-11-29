Woman, two children charged after violent Warrawong stabbing, street fight

A woman and two children have been charged with a string of offences following a violent stabbing and brawl in Warrawong that left a woman fighting for life.
The street fight was allegedly organised on social media, with a gang of youths descending on Wegit Way around 6.30pm on November 22.
Warilla resident Kristie Mcbride was there at the time and was left with a stab wound the size of a $5 note in her torso, one witness said.
Seven people have now been charged in relation to their alleged involvement in the wild fight, including four teenagers aged 14 and 15 who remain before the courts.
The latest charges came on November 29, and were for a 37-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls.
The woman was charged with affray, and armed with intent to commit indictable offence. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, December 13.
One of the teenagers was charged with affray, and armed with intent to commit indictable offence. The second teen was charged with affray.
The teens were granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, December 12.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Kristie's medical expenses and her sister previously told the Mercury the family is distraught.
As inquiries continue police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
