Meet Warilla-Barrick Point's newest state surfer Maddix Burke

Warilla-Barrick Point young gun Maddix Burke wants to take after his local heroes Ali Day and Ben Carberry following selection into NSW's Surf Life Saving team.
After a dominant start to the season, under 15 water competitor Burke was selected in the NSW team to compete at the interstate championships held at Maroubra beach on January 11. The event is held in conjunction with the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series.
Burke is the only competitor to represent NSW in his age group from the Illawarra and South Coast. The Warilla High School student has had a sensational year, taking out the Sydney Water Series for his age group and finishing on the podium in Coolangatta.
The 14-year-old capped these feats off by taking out the Ironman event at the Wanda Summer Surf Series and also achieved outstanding results at the recent Interbranch carnival held at Fingal Bay.
After completing all these achievements, NSW selection followed. Now he is looking to kick on with the great start he has made to his career.
"Just knowing that I'll have the New South Wales cap on my head and representing the squad it's just really exciting," he said.
"I started my first board session when I was six, so I've been doing this for eight years."
Burke added that he would love to replicate the feats of Illawarra greats Ali Day and Ben Carberry.
"I hope to do what they've done in the past couple of years and win Aussie titles. They're all things that I think a lot of people would like to do when they're older."
