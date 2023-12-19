Illawarra Mercurysport
Meet Warilla-Barrick Point's newest state surfer Maddix Burke

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
December 19 2023 - 4:34pm
Warilla High School student Maddix Burke has been selected for the NSW Surf Life Saving team. Picture by Adam McLean
Warilla High School student Maddix Burke has been selected for the NSW Surf Life Saving team. Picture by Adam McLean

Warilla-Barrick Point young gun Maddix Burke wants to take after his local heroes Ali Day and Ben Carberry following selection into NSW's Surf Life Saving team.

He said Ali Day and Ben Carberry were his idols.
